IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Multiple employers who are ready to hire qualified applicants will be on hand at a hiring event Oct. 5.

The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. in Idaho Falls at the Idaho Department of Labor Idaho Falls office, 1515 E. Lincoln Road.

Job seekers can meet employers from a variety of industries with several job opportunities. Employers include Idaho Pacific, Morton Building, U.S. Border Patrol, Key Bank, Mountain America, Local News 8, Idaho National Laboratory and many more. A more complete list can be found online at labor.idaho.gov/calendar.

Among the job opportunities available are military careers, postal jobs, border patrol agents, merchandisers, material handlers, electricians, maintenance mechanics, production operators, route sales representatives, caregivers, customer service representatives, equipment operators, receiving coordinators and administrative staff.

“We are excited about the varied and many job opportunities job seekers will find. We have some top-notch employers in the region with good benefits and some are offering bonuses,” said Maria Martin, Idaho Labor workforce consultant and event organizer.

Job seekers should bring resumes and be prepared to meet and interview with employers. Resume and interviewing tips can be found on the Labor website at labor.idaho.gov/dnn/publications.

Those who need special accommodation should contact Maria Martin at 208- 557-2500 ext. 3926 or by email at Maria.Martin@labor.idaho.gov

More information on job fairs and hiring events throughout the state can be found on Labor’s calendar of events.

The post Idaho Falls – Rexburg area employers offer jobs, careers at Oct. 5 hiring event appeared first on Local News 8.