IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces phased temple reopenings each week.

The following 19 temples will begin Phase 2 of reopening on August 24, 2020, bringing to date a total of 48 temples in Phase 2:

Aba Nigeria Temple

Accra Ghana Temple

Apia Samoa Temple

Calgary Alberta Temple

Cardston Alberta Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Edmonton Alberta Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple

Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Paris France Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

Reno Nevada Temple

Rexburg Idaho Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

Twin Falls Idaho Temple

Vancouver British Columbia Temple

Beginning August 24, 2020, the following eight temples will begin Phase 1, bringing to date a total of 138 temples reopening:

Campinas Brazil Temple

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple

Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple

Concepción Chile Temple

Guatemala City Guatemala Temple

Mexico City Mexico Temple

Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple

Tijuana Mexico Temple

Temples continue to reopen in four phases. The reopening of each temple is based on local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phased reopening

Phase 1: Living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment

Perform living sealings only for previously endowed members under strict guidelines and safety precautions

Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only with restrictions

Perform all temple ordinances for living individuals, with priority given for those who will be sealed. The next priority will be endowments for in-field missionaries (who left home prior to receiving their endowment), then followed by those departing for missionary service in the near future. These priorities will be addressed according to the capacity and scheduling ability of each temple.

Maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations

Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions

Continue providing ordinances for living individuals

Provide proxy ordinances for ancestors in a restricted manner

Open patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations as needed

Phase 4: Open for full operations

Resume regular temple operations

