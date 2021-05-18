IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced temples around the world continue to adjust to local COVID-19 conditions.

On May 24, eight temples, including the Idaho Falls and Rexburg temples, will begin Phase 2-B.

That phase means the temple is open for all living ordinances and baptisms for deceased individuals with restrictions.

At this time, all living ordinances and limited proxy baptisms are being scheduled. Ordinances will be performed by appointment only and limited to members residing in a designated geographic area.

The online scheduling system for each temple will be activated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. mountain time one week prior to the scheduled starting date.

You can view more about the Idaho Falls Temple HERE and the Rexburg Temple HERE.

You can view a full list of temples and their status HERE.

