IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Rotary Club, a local service organization, presented the City of Idaho Falls with a $700,000 check Wednesday to assist with the development of the city’s newest park, Heritage Park.

The check presentation took place during the Club’s weekly luncheon which was also attended by Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm.

“The $700,000 is in addition to the approximate $100,000 the Club has already donated toward the project and another $100,000 that will be donated later this year when this phase of the project is scheduled for completion,” Rotarian Kerry Hammon said.

This year marked the 30th anniversary of the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race. During those 30 years, more than $5.5 million has been raised, with matching funds from the City of Idaho Falls. All proceeds go toward improvements to the River Walk/Greenbelt. The proceeds have gone specifically toward Heritage Park for the past five years.

“Everybody is a winner when it comes to the Duck Race. Even if you didn’t win a grand prize, you have the satisfaction of knowing that your duck adoptions went toward such an amazing project that generations will enjoy for many years to come,” Hammon said.

According to the Heritage Park Master Plan, “The over 14 acre Heritage Park is made possible by a land donation and commitments by private and nonprofit partners, and is intended to highlight the natural, cultural, and historical heritage of Idaho Falls. The park’s advantageous location along the Snake River presents a wonderful opportunity to add to the Idaho Falls Parks system.”

