IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A couple came into the Elks Lodge as the doors opened. They said they just wanted to warm up and sit a minute before they picked up their Thanksgiving meal to go. Volunteers showed them where to go to get a box filled with all the holiday treats. They said they were so grateful.

Captain John Birks of the Salvation Army says this is his first Thanksgiving dinner he has helped organize here and he says ” It has become a staple in this community to come together and have fellowship and a meal and I am blessed to be here and be a part of it.”

Chief Meteorologist Michael Coats had the honor of the ceremonial carving of the first turkey. Michael said “just coming here shows us what a great community that we live in. A big thank you to the Salvation Army and all the volunteers who have been working all week long and some coming in before sunrise to get this all prepared.”

