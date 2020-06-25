Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls school board has approved a new FY-21 budget.

In order to hold off a state funding cut, the board will dip into the district’s reserve accounts.

The state has ordered a 1% holdback for Fiscal Year 20 and another 5% holdback for Fiscal Year 2021.  

The school board will use up to $2 million in reserve funds to cover the state cuts. 

Board spokesperson Margaret Wimborne said, “It is not a long-term strategy, but it allows us to get through this next year with minimal cuts and impacts on our classrooms.”

The school board has also ratified its end of a new contract agreement with the Idaho Falls Education Association.   Teachers are holding a virtual ratification meeting this week.

Education / News / Top Stories