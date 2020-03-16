Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-At the urging of other government agencies, the Idaho Falls School District #91 will not cancel classes this week.

Schools in District 91 and Bonneville District 93 are already scheduled to close Thursday and Friday.

School trustees say that will give families and staff time to prepare for a possible extended closure in the future.

An all-staff meeting on Monday has been scheduled at all schools.

In the meantime, the school board said it is reviewing student attendance policy to accomodate impacted families. All absences will be excused this week and parents do not need to call in to excuse them.

The disrict has agreed to postpone large gatherings. Future events, including high school graduation, may have to be canceled as well.

All out-of-state and district related travel for students and staff has been canceled or postponed.