Idaho Falls School District 91 to replace DARE program

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Idaho Falls School District 91 will not be reinstating the DARE program in their schools.

The decision comes as the Idaho Falls Bonneville County DARE board says they’ve been receiving questions from parents and teachers about the future of the program in District 91.

“The Idaho Falls Bonneville County DARE Board has had numerous inquiries for several weeks now from parents and teachers in District 91 as to the status of DARE in their schools, to which we do not have an answer,” according to a statement from the Idaho Falls Bonneville County DARE Board.

In 2018, the Idaho Falls Police Department and the Idaho Falls School District 91 stopped using the Drug Abuse Resistance Program (D.A.R.E.) due to a staffing shortage.

“At the start of the 2018-2019 school year, we were experiencing a significant shortage of sworn officers,” Jessica Clements, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department told KID NewsRadio. “We had the budget there for them, we just didn’t actually have the men and women to fill the slots.”

IFPD decided to reassign the officers working with the DARE program to other assignments to help fill the gap. Without full time DARE officers, the Idaho Falls School District 91 started using a program called Second Step.

“The district last fall convened a committee of 6th grade teachers, counselors, administrators, two parents and a community member to research character development and drug prevention programs that would meet the social and emotional needs of our students,” according to a statement from D91 to KID NewsRadio. “After extensive research, the committee selected the Second Step Program, a research-based character development and drug prevention program used in schools across the country.”

Now, in 2019, the Idaho Falls Police Department says they’ve made progress in addressing the shortages, but still have slots to fill. Still, the department has been able to increase the number of school resource officers for the district from three to four. But, that doesn’t mean there are enough officers to provide a full time DARE officer.

“[Officers] have opportunities to apply for different bureaus within the department,” Clements said. “DARE was another section where if someone wanted to be a DARE officer and there was an opening, they could apply and move into that…When we had to reassign those officers meet other critical needs that’s what happened…that specialized position was suspended.”

Moving forward, Idaho Falls School District 91 says a committee has recommended the continued use of the Second Step program instead of the DARE program and utilizing other opportunities to foster a relationship between the school district and law enforcement. The decision ends an almost three decade use of the program in the district.

“The district is working with the IFPD to expand the additional “Blue in the School” program, which will continue the tradition of IFPD officers building relationships with D91’s students,” according to a statement from the district. “Through Blue in the School officers visit schools and join with students in a variety of school events and activities.”

Clements says the department is in full support of the district’s decision and is looking forward to working with the district in other ways including the “Blue in the School” program.

“As a police department we recognize the importance of building meaningful and positive relationships with students which we believe was a major benefit of the DARE program,” the department told the DARE board in a letter. “To that end, we will be adding an additional School Resource Officer for a total of four SROs for the 2019-2020 school year. These School Resource Officers will be assigned to District 91 Schools full-time, where they can build positive relationships with students and ensure the safety of our schools.”

But, the decision to discontinue the DARE program in the district has disappointed some, especially the DARE board who has been offering the program for 27 years.

As a committee comprised of 6th grade teachers, counselors, administrators, two parents and a community member decided the future of the program in Idaho Falls School District 91, officials from the DARE board say they were never approached about the resources available to the district or about any decision the district was looking to make about the future of the program.

“Despite failed attempts at making contact with School District 91 to see the status of bringing DARE back when resources are available, we are disappointed to learn third hand they have elected to go with another program,” the board said. “The Idaho Falls Bonneville County DARE Board are even more disappointed that no one from Idaho Falls School District 91, has communicated, inquired, or reached out in any way to communicate their intentions or status of the DARE program, especially as multiple board members and volunteers over a more than 27 year period have worked hard to fund this program at absolutely no cost to the school district.”

When asked if the district had reached out the board, the district said their focus has been on researching other programs.

“Our focus has been on researching character development and drug prevention programs that will best meet the social and emotional needs of our students,” according to the district.

The district said it’s reasons for selecting the Second Step program over the DARE program included its strong research base and parent involvement.

“It is comprehensive and addresses current and relevant issues including topics such as making good decisions, drug and alcohol prevention, friendships and bullying,” the district said. “Another benefit of the Second Step program is the district already owns the curriculum, and our certified school counselors will teach it.”

The Idaho Falls Police Department has since officially informed the DARE board of the decision.

“We have been communicating closely with the school district and respect the decision to move toward this new program,” according to a letter from the department to the board. “We anticipate that there will be opportunities for our officers to support district staff as they teach lessons about relevant topics such as tobacco, marijuana, alcohol and illegal substance abuse.”

While the DARE board says they are disappointed, they support the district and department’s decision and efforts moving forward.

“Regardless of the decisions made, the DARE Board appreciates that District 91 and the Idaho Falls Police Department have more than just the DARE program on their vast plate of responsibility and respects whatever direction they choose to go in the future with the hope that effective and quality substance abuse education continues in some way for the students,” the board said. “If in the future those two entities choose to again provide DARE to their students our organization stands ready to help support it to the best of our ability.”

Furthermore, the board said, the DARE program will continue to operate in surrounding school districts.

“The Idaho Falls Bonneville County DARE Board wants our community to know that aside from the changes described above, the DARE Program being taught by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies in Bonneville School District 93, Swan Valley School District 92, White Pine and Taylor Crossing Charter Schools has not been affected and continues on as it has been for more than 27 years,” the board said. “The Idaho Falls Bonneville County DARE Board volunteers will continue to support our good working relationship with those schools and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and we appreciate the opportunity to help with what we believe is a quality effective program for substance abuse education for our youth.”