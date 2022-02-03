IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls School District 91 met with the school community on Wednesday night to review and have feedback on the survey of the facility plan. The survey determined families, students and faculty support every proposed renovation of the plan.

The plan includes having new elementary schools on the north and south sides of Idaho Falls and putting in a permanent Career & Technical Education Center in the same location as the current Idaho Falls High School. The greatest community support was shown toward the relocation of Idaho Falls High School and massive renovation project towards Skyline High School.

The school district is doing this upgrade to keep up with the times.

“A lot of our buildings are just old and outdated,” Idaho Falls School District 91 Communications Director Margaret Wimborne sais. “Idaho Falls has limited electrical infrastructure. Some of our classrooms just have two outlets. So when you think about modern instruction with computers and projectors and smart boards and those kinds of things, they’re pretty limited.”

The school district is still reaching out to the community for more input. They are holding a quick two question survey until March for anyone that wants to share their support or opposition. You can access that survey here.

