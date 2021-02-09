KIFI/KIDK

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-In the wake of an Eastern Idaho Public Health decision to lift restrictions, including requirements for masks for face coverings in Bonneville County, the Idaho Falls School District 91 will continue to recommend and encourage all students, teachers, parents, and staff to wear masks in schools when social distancing is not possible.

School officials said they received numerous comments from the public to the effect that no one needs to wear a mask in schools. But, they said that is not the message the district intended to convey.

The district intends to maintain its current COVID-19 operational plan, which includes:

• Everyone is expected to wear a face covering in common areas, hallways, during transitions and when arriving/leaving school. In classrooms, face coverings are up to the discretion of a teacher, but would be required when a city, county or state mask order is in effect and/or social distancing isn’t possible.

• Social distancing on buses will be difficult. Students will be required to wear masks on the bus. Parents could also consider alternate transportation such as having children walk or bike when weather permits.

The School Board of Trustees is expected to take up the issue during its Wednesday business meeting.

