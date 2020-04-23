Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls District 91 school board has voted to extend the soft closure and continue remote learning through the end of the school year.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent George Boland said, “We recognize remote learning has its challenges, but we hope this decision will give our students, parents and staff some clarity about what to expect in the next few weeks. We appreciate the extraordinary work our teachers are doing to engage students, and also the incredible support we’ve received from parents during this difficult time.”

The school board has also outlined an alternative plan to conduct graduation ceremonies in May. Ceremonies will be conducted at the Motor Vu Drive In on North Yellowstone in Idaho Falls.

The celebrations are scheduled for: May 25 for Emerson; May 26 for Compass Academy; May 27 for Skyline High School and May 28 for Idaho Falls High School.

Traditional grading will not be provided for third trimester work. Instruction is focused on critical and grade-level content. Grade K-8 students will recevie feedback on their work, and grades 9-12 will receive a “Pass” or “Incomplete” based on an end-of-course assessment. Students must receive a “pass” to earn credit.

Third trimester results will determine academic eligibility for fall sports.

“Every one of our D91 families has its own unique challenges, and I know our teachers, staff and principals are working on innovative ways to overcome these challenges. Please reach out to teachers, principals, counselors or administrators if you need any special assistance. We are all in this together, and we’re committed to getting through this together,” said Boland.