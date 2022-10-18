IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls is seeking applicants to serve the community by joining the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Commissioners serve a vital role in shaping the future of Idaho Falls. The commission reviews all proposals, applications and petitions for zoning, annexation, and other development applications before giving a recommendation to the Idaho Falls City Council.

“Serving our communities on commissions makes a big difference,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “Much of this work by the commission shapes our city. We appreciate the interests of the citizens who volunteer their time and expertise to improve our community.”

Planning and Zoning Commission members are expected to serve a six-year term after receiving their appointment. As part of their duties, the commissioners are expected to attend regularly scheduled meetings monthly.

In addition to planning and zoning applications, the commission can suggest changes to the Zoning Code and other development standards and requirements. They also play a vital role in developing the city’s comprehensive plan and smaller, neighborhood plans.

“This commission provides a way for residents to become involved in growth and development issues in our community,” Idaho Falls Community Development Services Director Brad Cramer said. “Having a robust commission gives valuable insight and information on our city’s future with direct input from our citizens.”

To be considered for the Planning and Zoning Commission, Idaho Falls City Code outlines a potential candidate must reside within Bonneville County, provided no more than three members live outside city limits. All members of the commission must also have resided in Bonneville County for a period of two consecutive years immediately preceding their appointment. One seat is specifically reserved for a resident outside city limits, but within the area of city impact.

“A good candidate for the commission is someone who is able to listen appropriately and make sure people are heard, but also be able to filter through the opinions to find the facts and standards, so they make solid, legally defensible decisions. They are able to consider the bigger picture and the long-term effects of decisions,” Cramer said.

Citizens interested in serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission can find the application here or at www.idahofalls.gov under the boards and commissions tab. Applications are also available at the Mayor’s Office, 308 Constitution Avenue.

More information about the commission can be found by reaching out to the Community Development Services Department at (208) 612-8276.

