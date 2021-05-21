IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department is asking for input through two separate surveys and virtual public meetings that deal with critical aspects of housing for the future of Idaho Falls.

The first survey seeks input on the development of a five-year plan for housing, community development, and infrastructure. The plan is intended to provide guidance on the creation of policy in the areas such as housing, economic development, public services, public facilities and infrastructure investment over the next several years.

Known as the “Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development,” the study is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The process is intended to help the city in its efforts to provide decent housing, to expand economic opportunities and to provide a suitable living environment.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

In addition to the survey, there are two virtual public meetings to help gather the input and experiences from service and housing providers, residents, businesses, and citizens.

Those meetings will be held on Wednesday, June 2, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and again from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To register for the 10:00 a.m. meeting residents can go to HERE.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

For the 5:00 p.m. meeting the registration is located HERE.

The second survey is designed to help the City solicit input on impediments to fair housing choice. The goal of that survey is to help identify whether barriers and adverse policies exist in housing areas such as rentals and sales, lending, insurance and the public sector.

In addition to the survey, there are also two virtual public meetings to help gather the input and experiences from residents and those involved in the housing industry. That meetings will be held on Tuesday, May 25, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, May 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“This survey and the public outreach have a significant influence on how the City will spend the nearly $2.5 million it expects to receive in grant funds over the next five years,” said Lisa Farris, Grants Administrator for the City of Idaho Falls. “We hope as many interested parties as possible contribute their voice on how those funds should be spent by taking a few minutes to complete the survey or attending the virtual meetings.”

Those interested in participating can register online for the Tuesday meeting HERE. Those interested in the Wednesday meeting can register HERE.

Both of the surveys can be found on the City of Idaho Falls’ Community Development Block Grant website. Both surveys are available in English and Spanish. Residents interested in obtaining more information can also call 208-612-8323.

The post Idaho Falls seeks input on housing in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.