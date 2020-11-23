Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Senior Center and Community Food Basket is offering a take-out Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday.

You need to call 208-522-4357 between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to put your name on a list because there’s a limited amount of meals. The cut off for signing up for this Thanksgiving meal will be Monday.

This is for everyone, not just seniors. The limit is four per family, and everyone must be in the car that is receiving the meals.

The pick up time Wednesday will be between 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.