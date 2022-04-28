IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls invites community members to attend one of two informational meetings to receive updates on the Idaho Falls water tower project.

The 85-year-old water tower will be replaced by a higher capacity water tower to accommodate Idaho Falls’ growing community. The new tower will be located in the southeast corner of the Idaho Falls Public Library’s parking lot, with construction starting as early as fall of 2022. Once the new tower is operational, the old tower will be removed.

The city will host two informational meetings. The first meeting will be held on Thursday, May 5, from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a second meeting on Wednesday, May 18, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Waterfront in Snake River Landing, located at 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.

Personnel will provide the same information at both meetings which will also be live streamed on the City of Idaho Falls Facebook page and on the Webex video meeting platform for those unable to attend in person. Links to the Webex meetings will be provided on the Water Tower webpage prior to each meeting.

The agenda includes information about the location, type of tower, timelines, construction and south downtown parking. Following the presentation, personnel will be available to answer questions.

Those unable to attend in person or via live stream can call the Idaho Falls Water Division for updates at 208-612-8472. Links to additional information about the Water Tower project can be found on the City of Idaho Falls website or by clicking HERE.

The post Idaho Falls sets water tower meetings appeared first on Local News 8.