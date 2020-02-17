Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Falls will present its proposals to replace the 82-year-old water tower during a public meeting Wednesday at the City Annex Building.

“We want to involve the public in helping to decide which of the three locations is best,” said Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen. “The tower has been part of our skyline for more than 80 years, and we want to make sure that we give the community an opportunity to help shape how that new skyline will look for the future.”

According to city reports, it would cost about $2.3 million to repair breaking welds and other structural deficiencies and that would still not meet seismic standards. The proposed replacement project would cost an estimated $6.4 million and get underway in 2023.

Three potential sites for the replacement tower have been identified. They include South Capital Park south of the Art Museum, the parking lot between Idaho Falls Library and the State Office Building, and the parking lot between the State Office Building and Willow Tree Gallery.

The public meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Annex Building at 680 Park Avenue.