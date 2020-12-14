Snow plows clearing several inches of snow from a city street.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches, which qualifies as a snow event according to the Idaho Falls Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual.

Parking restrictions are now in place. Vehicles should be moved off City of Idaho Falls roadways to allow room for plows to clear the roads. Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is triggered will be subject to ticketing and towing in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions.

“We are focusing on plowing the priority streets and Zone B at this time. We are expecting more snow over the next few days so we are holding off on announcing a schedule for Zone A,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said. “The majority of Zone A has narrow streets with on-street parking. Residents in that area are greatly impacted with snow removal operations which is why we are waiting until there is a break in the weather so we can get all of the snow plowed at one time.”

Moving vehicles off the street is the most helpful thing community members can do during snow removal operations. Plowing narrow streets that are congested with parked vehicles is dangerous and challenging and plowing around parked cars limits the effectiveness of snow removal activities. Some narrow streets may not be plowed if equipment cannot safely drive down them.

ZONE B PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Parking restrictions for streets within Zone B include no parking during a snow event, effective immediately until completion. The city will issue another notice when snow removal operations are complete.

DOWNTOWN PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Crews will plow downtown during the early morning hours to minimize the impact on businesses. Parking restrictions are in place from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16.

ZONE A PARKING RESTRICTIONS

A schedule for Zone A is pending as we are expecting more snow. We will send another public notice prior to plowing Zone A. Click HERE for a list of snow removal information sources.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

To follow snow removal progress on the snow removal interactive map, click HERE.

A link to the snow removal and parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can be found on the homepage of the city’s website.

The city will issue a notification when the parking restrictions are lifted.

