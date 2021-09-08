IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In conjunction with the health department, the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination site Wednesday.

It’s open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to promote vaccinations to those in most need in their community.

The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen hasn’t fully opened it’s in-house service since before the pandemic began. They have been scared about reopening due to safety concerns from the coronavirus for both their volunteer staff and the patrons they serve.

The Soup Kitchen is hoping that hosting this free event will help members of Idaho Falls increase vaccination rates for the hopes of reopening back to normal once again.

Though it is limited by the pandemic, the Soup Kitchen still continues to create meals every single day for those who need it. They are open from noon to 1 p.m. every day outside of their facilities to give these free meals away.

The Soup Kitchen delivers over 55,000 meals per year since they opened up in 1985.

