IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – As a result of the increasing COVID–19 numbers in Bonneville and surrounding counties, the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen Board has decided to close its doors until further notice.

Its final day of service will be Sunday, Nov. 1.

“With the current unpredictable safety conditions and a steep decrease in available volunteers, it is no longer possible to maintain the safety and consistent service of our volunteers and patrons,” they said in a press release.

This is a temporary closure. The board will be re-evaluating the situation often and will resume service when it is safe for everyone to do so.

“It is our hope that this temporary closure will give us the time needed to put in place plans to operate safely, re-energize our community with once a month volunteer opportunities, and give our few, but dedicated teams who have been serving for years some time to stay home, stay safe.”