IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Shortly after the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen closed, it was informed about a grant opportunity through the Department of Labor.

This grant is directed at assisting people who have lost employment due to COVID-19 or are long term unemployed.

The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen was approved to bring on five people to work at the Soup Kitchen Monday through Friday, with pay, until March 2021.

The Soup Kitchen is now looking for five people to fill those positions so it can re-open its doors.

You can find information on the Soup Kitchen positions available HERE and below: