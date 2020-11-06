Coronavirus Coverage
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Shortly after the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen closed, it was informed about a grant opportunity through the Department of Labor.
This grant is directed at assisting people who have lost employment due to COVID-19 or are long term unemployed.
The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen was approved to bring on five people to work at the Soup Kitchen Monday through Friday, with pay, until March 2021.
The Soup Kitchen is now looking for five people to fill those positions so it can re-open its doors.
You can find information on the Soup Kitchen positions available HERE and below:
Job# 1385779
Temporary Food Service Worker to work at a local worksite that will involve – assisting with food preparation, serving customers, clean up, inventory, ordering supplies, delivery and picking up supplies at a local non-profit agency.
The Idaho Department of Labor has a National Dislocated Worker Grant to fund temporary employment for eligible applicants in Idaho. Those applicants who qualify for this opportunity must be long-term unemployed, or dislocated individuals due to the impact of COVID-19. Successful applicants must be enrolled in the grant program prior to being referred and interviewed by the approved worksite(s) for temporary employment. These employment opportunities may not exceed 6-months. Occasional lifting of up to 50 pounds may be required. Food handling training will be provided.
