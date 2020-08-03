IDAHO FALLS – Knife River will be working on street overlays between August 3 and September 4 on the streets listed below.

Vehicles will need to be parked off the street to facilitate the work. In advance of the work, Knife River will place notices on vehicles parked in the street. Vehicles not moved off the street within the 48-hour notice will be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

Thank you for your patience during construction. For the safety of the neighbors, the public and our employees, please reduce speeds in construction zones.

Paul Street

John Adams Circle

Meppen Drive (between John Adams Parkway and Stacie Street)

Bodily Street (between Meppen Drive and Tyra Drive, including the cul-de-sac)

Foster Drive (between Bodily Street and Meppen Drive)

Flora Circle

Judith Circle

8 th Street (between Holmes Avenue and Tiger Avenue)

Street (between Holmes Avenue and Tiger Avenue) Disney Drive (Sunnyside Road to the north cul-de-sac)

Dwight Street (between Disney Drive and St. Clair Road)

For questions or concerns about this project, contact Knife River at (208) 523-8282.