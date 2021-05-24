IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Students will have access to food all summer long, thanks to community partners.

The New Day Lutheran Church, of Idaho Falls, is sponsoring the Idaho Falls Summer Food Service Program, in partnership with The United Way and of Bonneville County and Idaho Falls. Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-18, without charge.

This program seeks to ease the suffering of childhood food insecurity during the summer. United Way will provide books for children to take home, on Tuesdays, throughout the summer.

Find the summer food program at these locations:

Kate Curley Park

Where: 300 9th St. Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Date: June 6, 2021 through August 20, 2021

Time: 12:00PM – 1:30PM

Highland Park

Where: 658 E Elva. Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Date: June 6, 2021 through August 20, 2021

Time: 12:15PM – 1:15PM

For more information visit the New Day Lutheran Church’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/newdaylutheran. You can also contact Jessica Sharp at 208-881-8055, or email her at sharjess@isu.edu.

