Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Falls District 91 School Superintendent George Boland announced Friday he will retire from the post at the end of the 2020-21 school year.

“Supt. Boland’s dedication to the educational excellence of the students, teachers and staff of District 91 is unequaled. He is very well respected by his peers, colleagues and the community as a whole and he will be sorely missed,” said D91 Board Chair Lara Hill. “Even in challenging times, George takes a thoughtful approach to lead the district forward with diligence and grace. The impact he has made on the district is immeasurable.”

During his 15 years as Superintendent, Boland has overseen facility upgrades, a shift of 9th graders to high school settings, creation of the district’s Compass Academy, and encouraging investments in technology and infrastructure.

Boland began his career as a high school teacher in Billings, Montana before returning to his hometown in 1991 to become assistant principal at Idaho Falls High School. He 1995 he was named Principal of Skyline High School and joined the district administrative staff in 2002.

“Every day as a teacher, you have the potential to make a positive difference in a child’s life,” said Boland, who felt a connection and comradery with others drawn to the profession. “I can’t think of another career that provides the opportunity to have that type of impact.”