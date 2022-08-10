IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Local teens raised enough money to gift three Ukrainian families new modular homes.

In efforts with the non-profit organization, To Ukraine with Love, Chase Miller, Logan Haacke, Jaden Murphy and Landon Murphy spent a week in Ukraine preparing the homes and giving keys to families.

The three families they were able to help lost their homes and some family members due to multiple bombs dropped.

For more information and to donate and support their cause you can head to Chase Miller, Jaden Murphy and Lachlan Haacke‘s websites.

