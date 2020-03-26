Coronavirus Coverage

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Temple is now closed Wednesday, March 25, 2020 to Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Based on direction from the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, temple activities have been temporarily adjusted. Where possible, living sealings and associated living ordinances will continue to be performed.

If you have an existing appointment for a sealing or your own endowment, temple staff will be contacting you to confirm or adjust the appointment as needed.

The performance of proxy ordinances is suspended until further notice.

As long as the temple remains open for living ordinances, names may be submitted for the prayer roll. You can check this page for updates.