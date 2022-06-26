IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The streets of Idaho Falls became more vibrant with color on Saturday, as a colorful and meaningful parade marched through downtown.

Members of the LGBTQ community and allies walked loud and proud through the greenbelt in Idaho Fall’s tenth Pride festival.

Organizers tell us, they were in awe of the community’s response right from the start.

“The first year we had pride, we had 5 to 700 people and now we have between two and 3000 people. And this year, our festival is the biggest that we’ve ever had,” said Joanna Thompson. “We actually ran out of boot space. We have had vendors for the last probably three or four weeks wanting to get booths, and we have had to turn them away because we have so much support.

“And every year, it just feels so good just to see the community come out and say, hey, we’re here with you. We want you here.”

The fun went on after the parade. Marchers enjoyed food, booths, and learned about Idaho’s LGBTQ history.

