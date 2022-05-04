IDAHO FALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls is getting ready to help residents with some spring cleaning.

The annual Clean & Green Citywide Cleanup kicks off tomorrow. Sanitation division personnel will be available every weekend in may at different locations in Idaho Falls to help collect and dispose of unwanted items.

This weekend, items will be collected at Melaleuca field on W. Elva street between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Acceptable items include:

household solid waste

brush

construction waste

bulk items

Unacceptable items include:

metal

tires

hazardous waste

large appliances

Drop-off location schedule:

May 5-7, Melaleuca Field on W. Elva Street

May 12-14, Parks & Recreation maintenance building on Old Butte Road near Clarence Drive

May 19-21 at Mel Erickson Sunnyside Park

May 26-28, at the intersection of Bennett Avenue & Waid Street

