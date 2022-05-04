IDAHO FALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls is getting ready to help residents with some spring cleaning.
The annual Clean & Green Citywide Cleanup kicks off tomorrow. Sanitation division personnel will be available every weekend in may at different locations in Idaho Falls to help collect and dispose of unwanted items.
This weekend, items will be collected at Melaleuca field on W. Elva street between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Acceptable items include:
household solid waste
brush
construction waste
bulk items
Unacceptable items include:
metal
tires
hazardous waste
large appliances
Drop-off location schedule:
May 5-7, Melaleuca Field on W. Elva Street
May 12-14, Parks & Recreation maintenance building on Old Butte Road near Clarence Drive
May 19-21 at Mel Erickson Sunnyside Park
May 26-28, at the intersection of Bennett Avenue & Waid Street
