IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Public Works Department is hosting a public meeting regarding proposed roadway safety improvements scheduled for 2023.

The proposed improvements, similar to those made along 17th Street in Idaho Falls in 2018, include the installation of median curbs restricting left turn movements in and out of driveways and parking lots that are in close proximity to major intersections.

The major benefit of median curbs is the improvement in safety resulting in both fewer accidents and less severe accidents, as well as the increase in vehicle capacity as compared to roads without access management.

This Federal Aid Safety Enhancement project will provide for the installation of median curbs at or near the following intersections:

Sunnyside Road and 15 th East (Woodruff Avenue)

East (Woodruff Avenue) 25 th East (Hitt Road) and Brianne Avenue

East (Hitt Road) and Brianne Avenue 25 th East (Hitt Road) and Ann Avenue

East (Hitt Road) and Ann Avenue 25th East (Hitt Road) and Sunnyside Road

The cities of Idaho Falls and Ammon are working together to coordinate improvements along 25th East (Hitt Road).

Click HERE to review maps.

A public meeting is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the foyer of the auditorium at Hillcrest High School, located at 2800 Owen Street in Ammon. Officials will present the proposed changes, answer questions, and receive public input regarding construction impacts as we work together to find safer solutions.

Those unable to attend the public meeting can submit comments, concerns, and/or questions by email to ifeng@idahofalls.gov until Aug. 8, 2022.

All property owners near each of the intersections listed above will be contacted directly to notify them of the public meeting.

