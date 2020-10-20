Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Since the TRPTA bus service dissolved in May 2019, efforts have continued to restore transit service to Idaho Falls.

City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman reported this week that the formal TRPTA bankruptcy proceeding should be completed in November. Purchase of the organization’s physical property by a third party was delayed, but is expected to move forward.

Ziel-Dingman says the service is reorganizing under a new business name, “G.I.F.T.” or Greater Idaho Falls Transit.

She told the City Council that Idaho Department of Transportation grants officer Summer Hirschfield is working with GIFT to re-establish service.

GIFT is working to secure $4 million in Federal Transit Administration funds and additional CARES Act grants to help move the program forward. Ziel-Dingman said if it were not for the COVID-19 outbreak, an Idaho Falls bus service would have been operating by now.

Hirschfield is also working to write a grant for new buses and shelters in Idaho Falls.

Ziel-Dingman said GIFT would work closely with Bonneville Metro Planning Organization to update a transportation plan and use its data to begin facilitating bus routes.

The GIFT Board is developing a job description for a new transit director. She said, at this time, the board is planning to use a third-party transit operator in conjunction with the Idaho Transportation Department.