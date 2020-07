The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation has updated their mask ordinance for children under two.

In a July 23 press release, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation stated all children under the age of two must wear a mask inside the Recreation and Activity Center, Aquatic Center, Parks, and Sports Fields if they are not able to keep a distance of at least six feet from non-immediate family members.

For more information on the order, please go to https://eiph.idaho.gov/.