IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, has been voted as 2022’s Best Medium Rodeo in Idaho for the PRCA Wilderness Circuit.

City of Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up Advisory Committee members were present Saturday to receive the award at the 2022 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah. The award recognizes Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo’s standing as Idaho’s overall medium-sized rodeo favorite among contestants, contractors and officials alike.

“This award would not be possible without our amazing staff, volunteers and committee members who put on this incredible event for our community,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said. “We also appreciate the recognition from the Wilderness Circuit and hope to wow the rodeo community again in 2023.”

Each year, the War Bonnet brings top-quality cowboys and cowgirls to Sandy Downs, wowing crowds in a high-energy and action-packed rodeo. Since the rodeo’s beginnings in 1911, the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation hosted event brings some 15,000 experienced and new rodeo fans together.

2022 saw unique challenges as torrential rain on the last night of the 3-day event turned into a muddy yet exciting mess. After some innovative and quick thinking by the grounds crew and some minor changes to the program, the rodeo continued on.

“This year was an example of how an enduring community event overcomes adversity thanks to the dedication of all those involved,” Holm said. “This year’s rodeo withstood a lot of unexpected challenges, including crazy gas prices and even a little bit of rain.”

The War Bonnet Round Up is no stranger to receiving high accolades from the rodeo community. In 2021 the rodeo received a surprise induction into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame. The rodeo has also received numerous best footing awards over the years, an award voted on by the cowgirls that make the rodeo possible.

Details on the 2023 War Bonnet Round Up will be forthcoming. Tickets typically go on sale ahead of Christmas.

