IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The current water tower for the City of Idaho Falls will be replaced soon with a new one. The old water tower is now 85-years-old and officials say it needs to be replaced. The newer water tower will contain a higher capacity too to accommodate for the rapid growth of Idaho Falls.

The new water tower will be placed at the southeast corner of the Idaho Falls Library. Construction will begin as early as this coming fall of 2022. Once the new water tower is in place and operational, the older tower will then be taken down.

The city of Idaho Falls held an informational meeting Thursday to lay down these facts. A second informational meeting for the tower will be held next on Wednesday, May 18 from 6 p.m to 7p.m. at the Waterfront in Snake River Landing, located at 1220 Event Center Drive in Idaho Falls.

The meeting will also be live streamed on the City of Idaho Falls Facebook page and on the Webex video meeting platform for those unable to attend in person. Links to the Webex meetings will be provided on the Water Tower webpage prior to each meeting.

The agenda includes information about the location, type of tower, timelines, construction and south downtown parking. Following the presentation, personnel will be available to answer questions.

Those unable to attend in person or via live stream can call the Idaho Falls Water Division for updates at 208-612-8472. Links to additional information about the Water Tower project can be found on the City of Idaho Falls website or by clicking HERE.

