IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls has hired eastern Idaho native Christian Ashcraft as the new Economic Development Administrator.

Ashcraft was selected to fill the vacancy created when former Administrator Dana Briggs left to take a position in the private sector.

“Christian will be a great asset to our City to help us look at innovative ways to recruit, retain, expand and promote business and economic opportunities in Idaho Falls,” Casper said. “I am confident he will do a fantastic job helping our community, enhancing the economic wellbeing of Idaho Falls.

Prior to joining the City of Idaho Falls, Ashcraft received a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration with a data science minor from BYU-Idaho and a master’s degree in public administration from BYU’s Marriott School of Business. He also worked in local government positions for the City of Ammon, Idaho and the City of Orem, Utah.

Ashcraft grew up in Hamer. As part of a farming family, he worked many seasons cultivating and harvesting wheat, barley, alfalfa and the world-renown Idaho potato.

As the new Economic Development Administrator, Ashcraft will work extensively with departments like Public Works, Community Development Services and the private sector to create economic development opportunities within Idaho Falls. The position also interfaces with agencies like REDI, the Idaho National Laboratory and others on projects such as the Innovation District and to help attract new businesses to locate within the City.

“I’m excited to help with the projects and challenges that lie ahead as Idaho Falls strives to imagine and realize a successful vision for the community,” Ashcraft said. “In this role, I will really look forward to fostering public engagement, collaboration and innovation.”

