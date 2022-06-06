IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Swimmers will be able to return to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center Monday, June 6, 2022.

To celebrate, a ribbon-cutting will be held Friday, June 10 at 12:30 p.m Following from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be free public swim. On Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, the West Deist Aquatic Center staff will offer free half-hour swimming lessons. Those wanting to sign up for lessons will have to do so beforehand on the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation registration page HERE.

The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department closed the aquatic center in November for major renovations to the facility’s HVAC systems. The systems help control humidity and moisture levels. After some brief delays, it is expected for the aquatic center to reopen to the public in June.

“We appreciate everyone who has waited for the much-needed improvements to the facility,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Direct PJ Holm said. “This essential closure will allow our community to enjoy swimming at the aquatic center for years to come.”

When renovations are finished, the West Deist Aquatic Center Swim Lesson programs will resume for adults and children year-round. The Red Cross Swimming and Water Safety programs teach people of all swimming abilities to be safe in and around the water.

Courses in the center’s program include parents and child aquatics, preschool aquatics, learn-to-swim and adult swim. Each course emphasizes skill development in conjunction with water safety and drowning prevention education.

To register for lessons future, you can visit the Wes Deist Aquatic Center’s webpage here.

“We can’t wait for our swimmers to enjoy the improved facility,” Holm said. “With our lessons it allows us to provide a fun place to teach lifelong water safety and skills to our community.”

Built in 1986, the Wes Deist Aquatic Center’s former aging dehumidification systems led to higher moisture in the facility. This caused challenges to equipment and control systems, which are prone to rust and increased wear with the higher humidity levels.

In a nearly $1.2 million project, a new more efficient system will better regulate the moisture load, reducing wear-and-tear and allowing swimmers to enjoy the pool for years to come. The project also included fixes to pool decking by removing old, corroded metal fixtures and other minor repairs.

The post Idaho Falls Wes Deist Aquatic Center announces grand reopening appeared first on Local News 8.