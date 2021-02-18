Cheryl O'Brien

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Governor Brad Little has appointed Idaho Women’s Business Center Associate Director Dr. Cheryl O’Brien as District 7 representative to the Idaho State Historical Society.

O’Brien, of Idaho Falls, holds B.S. and M.E. degrees in Civil Engineering and a D.A. in Political Science. She started her career as a Naval Architect at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington and worked for various contractors, including Battelle Energy Alliance at the Idaho National Laboratory.

She calls the Historical Society Appointment a “retirement job.” O’Brien and her husband, Barry, purchased the historic home of Fred and Anna Gustafson, who were instrumental in developing the region’s canal system.

O’Brien will represent Lemhi, Custer, Butte, Jefferson, Clark, Bingham, Bonneville, Teton, Madison, and Fremont Counties. The society oversees the state’s system of cultural and historic resources.

