IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo announced the birth of a cotton-top tamarin on Friday.

The cotton-top tamarin is a small new world monkey native to the tropical rainforests of Central and South America (predominately Colombia) that bears an uncanny resemblance to a tiny Einstein due to its fluffy white head hair and serious facial expressions.

“Ash” was born to parents Tunda and Chad on March 11, and the zoo said this is the first successful birth for the pair.

You’ll find the tiny new addition on the back of either mom or dad until he is old enough to navigate climbing on the branches on his own. A social species, both males and females help care for the young. They naturally live together in family groups and use high-pitched vocalizations to communicate in dense forests.

Because the Idaho Falls Zoo is proudly accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Ash’s birth is extremely important for the future survival of cotton-top tamarins.

Idaho Falls Zoo opens on April 13 for the 2022 season and will be open daily, including holidays, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

