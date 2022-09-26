IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning in October, fall hours at the Idaho Falls Zoo allow guests even more time to enjoy the zoo as temperatures cool.

From Oct. 1 through 16, the zoo will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the fall hours, the zoo will be open for special hours and dates for some amazing events.

Glow Light Party on Oct. 7: From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., bring the whole family to this fun for all-ages event as you enjoy music and an evening stroll around the zoo. We’ll provide each guest one free glow stick at the entrance, but we encourage you to bring/wear glow-in-the-dark items as well. Beer, non-alcoholic beverages, and food will be available for purchase. Valid ID is required for those 21+ who will be drinking. Tickets are only $10 each and are available at the gate or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999. Zoo memberships, guest passes, or any other promo tickets are NOT valid at this event.

Masquerade Ball on Oct. 14: From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., don your best suit or gown, grab a masquerade mask, and join us for an elegant evening of fun, food, and champagne at the zoo. Open only to ages 21+ with valid ID. Tickets are $45 each and are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999 or at the gate. Zoo memberships, guest passes, or any other promo tickets are NOT valid at this event.

Boo at the Zoo on Oct. 20, 21 and 22: From 5 to 8:30 p.m., enjoy a popular community favorite. Enjoy family-friendly costume contests, trick-or-treat stations, and games as you explore the beautiful lights and pumpkins around the zoo. Tickets are $10 each for ages 3 and up; 2 and under is free. Get tickets NOW to Boo at the Zoo at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999. Save money and time by buying your Boo tickets in advance. Zoo memberships, guest passes, or any other promo tickets are NOT valid at this event.

Zoo Lights on Oct. 24 and 25: From 6 to 8:00 p.m., enjoy the beautiful night lights as you stroll the zoo. Zoo Lights does not have trick-or-treat stations, games, and activities like Boo at the Zoo. Tickets are available at the gate for only $7 for adults, $4.50 for kids 3 to 12, and $0.50 for ages 2 and under. Zoo memberships and guest passes ARE valid during Zoo Lights.

Fall is a great time to visit the zoo to see some of the cold-hardy animals that become more active in the cooler temperatures. Be aware as the temperatures decrease, the tropical birds and reptiles will be moved to their winter quarters inside, so they will not be available for public viewing.

The post Idaho Falls Zoo announces fall hours and October events appeared first on Local News 8.