IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo will begin fall hours in October that will allow you even more time to enjoy the zoo as the temperatures cool down.

From Oct. 1st through Oct. 24, the zoo will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Oct. 28-30, it will be open for special hours during Boo at the Zoo.

The annual Boo at the Zoo fundraiser will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, 29, 30, and for Zoo Lights on Nov. 1 and 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get tickets now to Boo at the Zoo. You’ll save money and time by buying your Boo tickets in advance! Tickets for Zoo Lights can be purchased at admissions during the event.

The zoo also hosting some other fun events in October:

Masquerade Ball, Oct. 15: Don your best suit or gown, grab a masquerade mask and join us for an evening of fun at the zoo. Open only to adults 21+. If you’d like a bit more intrigues, join in the murder mystery event right before the ball. Hurry, tickets are extremely limited so don’t delay! Purchase HERE.



Brew at the Zoo Glow Light Party, Oct. 22: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., bring the whole family to enjoy music and an evening stroll around the zoo. We'll provide each attendee a free glow stick at entrance, but we encourage you to wear glow-in-the-dark items as well! Beer and non-alcoholic beverages and food will be available for you to purchase. Tickets are only $10 each and only available online so get yours by clicking HERE.

