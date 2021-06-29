IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo is getting ready for a busy July.

It will be offering a series of events.

July 2: It’s Time for Sippin’ Safari– Join us for another month of our newest fundraising event, Sippin’ Safari! Friday, July 2 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. come enjoy an evening strolling the zoo listening to the live music of Regatta de Blanc with your family. You’ll have the opportunity to purchase adult and non-alcoholic drinks, so bring your ID, and all ages are welcome. Admission is $10 for the general public ages 3 and up, $5 for zoo members ages 3 and up, and children 2 and under can enjoy the zoo for free! Tickets must be purchased online before the event at https://tinyurl.com/4ud87ua7. As a fundraiser, zoo memberships aren’t valid for entry.

July 9: Wines in the Wild is Back!- Wine a little, laugh a lot with an evening full of wine tasting and music with the Jazz House Big Band! Bring your friends to enjoy the zoo during this adults-only event. Hosted by the Tautphaus Park Zoological Society, Wines in the Wild will take place on Friday, July 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Food will be available for separate purchase during the event. As a fundraiser, TPZS membership is not valid for this event. You must be 21 or older to attend and show valid ID for admittance to Wines in the Wild. Buy tickets now at https://www.tpzs.info/events/wines-in-the-wild/.

July 30: Bat Night at the Zoo- It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a…BAT?! Learn about the amazing world of Idaho bats from the experts: bat biologists from Veolia Nuclear Solutions’ ESER Program and BYU-Idaho will show us why bats are so important to our local ecosystems and how you and the zoo are working together to help them. Admission is $5.50 per person for ages 3 and over, 2 and under is $1. TPZS memberships are not valid for this event as it’s a fundraiser for conservation efforts. Watch www.idahofallszoo.org for upcoming event times and registration information.

Wow! Zoo Camps are SOLD OUT this summer! Thanks for your incredible support of the education mission of the Idaho Falls Zoo.

Admission to the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park is $8 for adults (ages 13-61), $6.50 for seniors (62+), $5.00 for children (ages 3-12), and $0.50 for ages 2 and under.

The zoo is open daily, 9:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., including holidays.

The post Idaho Falls Zoo announces July events appeared first on Local News 8.