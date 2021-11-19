IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo’s last day of the 2021 season will be Sunday, November 28.

For the first time ever, the zoo extended its season through November and is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“This was an experiment to see if the public would still be interested in visiting the zoo as the weather grew colder,” Zoo Director David Pennock said. “We’re very happy to report zoo guests indeed supported an extended season and we thank our community for doing so.”

You have two weekends left in 2021 to visit the zoo, and the zoo is offering a special rate. Admission is $5 for adults (13-61), $4 for seniors (62+), $3 for kids (3-12) and $0.50 for ages two and under. Memberships and guest tickets are also welcome.

