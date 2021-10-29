IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For the first time, the Idaho Falls Zoo has extended its regular season into November.

It will be open in November on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with weather permitting.

In addition, the zoo is offering a special admission rate during November. Visit the zoo for only $5 for adults (13-61), $4 for seniors (62+), $3 for kids (3-12), and only $0.50 for ages 2 and under. Memberships and guest tickets are also welcome.

If you want to see the zoo lights but don’t want the trick-or-treating, or contests and games then Zoo Lights is the event for you. On Nov. 1 and 2 only from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., enjoy a quiet evening strolling the zoo and looking at all the beautiful lights and decorations. Admission to Zoo Lights is only $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for kids 3-12, and $0.50 for 2 and under. Your annual zoo membership can be used to get into Zoo Lights.

