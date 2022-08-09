IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo welcomes their flamingos back to their main habitat.

On Tuesday, the zoo asked the public to attend for their “very special assignment.” They called it the “Flamingo Move.”

Attendees lined up and stood still, creating a “human pathway” as zookeepers helped move them safely back to their habitat. The zoo asked attendees to stand still so they wouldn’t startle the birds.

