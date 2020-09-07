Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Zoo will be moving to fall hours on Tuesday.

Starting Sept. 8, daily hours will change to 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

As the evening temperatures start to get cooler, animal care specialists at the zoo will begin moving the less cold-hearty species like tropical birds, tortoises and the American alligator into their off-exhibit winter housing areas at the zoo.

The process will begin as soon as overnight temperatures dip below 50 degrees.

“Fall is a great time to visit the zoo,” Zoo Director David Pennock said. “The temperatures are so pleasant for both people and the animals.”

You can purchase zoo tickets at the admission window or in advance of your visit online by visiting Groupon HERE.

For information on COVID-19 precautions at the zoo, click HERE.

The zoo is open Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.