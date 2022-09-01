IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo is hosting a series of events during September.

Sept. 2 is the Last Sippin’ Safari of this Season: “Join us for this year’s last chance to experience Sippin’ Safari. Friday, Sept. 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., come enjoy an evening strolling the zoo and listening to the live music of Two Bald Guys with your family. You’ll have the opportunity to purchase adult and non-alcoholic drinks, so bring your ID, and all ages are welcome. Admission is $10 for the public ages 3 and up, $5 for zoo members ages 3 and up, and children 2 and under can enjoy the zoo for free. Tickets can be purchased before the event a https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999. As a fundraiser, zoo memberships aren’t valid for entry.”

Sept. 9: Dueling Pianos: This is a new event at the zoo. Dueling Pianos is a fun, energetic musical showdown coming to your zoo. Grab a drink, request your favorite song, and enjoy the musical feud that ensues. Just follow these guidelines for a wildly good time:

BRING CASH : This is an ALL-request piano show. We need your songs to make it a party. Pick good, fun, sing-along songs that everyone will enjoy. Tips turn a song “suggestion” into a “request.” All money raised goes directly to support your zoo and your energy and generosity are much appreciated.

: This is an ALL-request piano show. We need your songs to make it a party. Pick good, fun, sing-along songs that everyone will enjoy. Tips turn a song “suggestion” into a “request.” All money raised goes directly to support your zoo and your energy and generosity are much appreciated. Want to stop a song that’s playing? For $1 more than the original request, you can stop any song. (Example… If they are playing “Frozen’s Let it Go” and you would rather hear AC/DC’s “Back in Black” pay them $1 more than the “Frozen” request, and they’ll immediately start playing AC/DC. No questions asked). Of course, a song can always be started back up again for $1 more than the “stopped” song.

You must be at least 21 to attend Dueling Pianos, no exceptions. Be aware the show will contain adult humor and content, and it’s all for a great cause—your zoo. Buy tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dueling-pianos-tickets-264799240657?aff=odcleoeventsincollection

September 21: Watercolor in the Wild: “This is the last chance to join artist Twyla Mahelona with Mahelona Studio as she guides a small group of participants into creating beautiful watercolor pieces featuring the animals at the Idaho Falls Zoo. For the September series, we will be painting Lions. Tickets include admission to the zoo and all your painting supplies; come early or hang out late to enjoy the wildlife. Food and drink are available for purchase on the grounds. Space is limited so purchase your ticket right away. Must be 16 or older to attend. Find tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999.”

Boo at the Zoo Seeking Trick-or-Treat Vendors: One of the largest and best events in Idaho Falls is Boo at the Zoo. Boo at the Zoo will be held on Oct. 20, 21, and 22 and there are still a few spots left for vendor booths. Space is limited and booths sell out fast. Contact emily@tpzs.info or call (208) 612-8421 to reserve your space.

