IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo is looking for volunteers this Saturday.

They need some tidying up the grounds on April 3rd to get the zoo ready for opening day, which is set for Saturday, April 10th.

Volunteers should wear clothes they can get dirty in and bring their own supplies.

If you are interested in helping out — call Emily, the volunteer coordinator, at 208-612-8453.

