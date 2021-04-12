IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Families got to reunite with their favorite zoo animals this weekend as the Idaho Falls Zoo opened for the 2021 season.

The heavy wind did not stop zoo lovers from lining up to see all the animals on Saturday.

The zoo had a great turnout for its first day reopening.

Zoo officials are excited to introduce some new members of their family.

Baby Liam the camel was born on St. Patrick’s day, and Marvin the red panda is back with a new mate.

The zoo curator tells us they are excited to be opening their doors back to the public.

“I just think everybody needs to come out and visit the zoo this year we love our community we love our support and we’re so thankful for everybody so come and see us at the zoo,” Sunny Katseanes said.

The zoo would also like to let the community know that the outdoor penguin exhibit is being remodeled, but you can still check them out in their indoor exhibit.

The zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. including holidays.

