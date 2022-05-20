IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Zoo summer camp registration is now open.

The zoo will host in-person kids’ camps between June and August for ages 5 to 17.

The zoo camps offer one-of-a-kind summer experiences full of fun, interactive activities and up-close learning with animals on zoo grounds. Kids must have completed the applicable grades to register for camp. Zoo members receive camp discounts.

You can learn more and register HERE.

On the registration page, be sure sure to sign in or register to receive your membership discounts. To save on zoo camps and get a zoo membership full of lots of amazing benefits, click HERE.

The zoo will be following City of Idaho Falls and East Idaho Public Health COVID-19 procedures in effect at the time of camp.

If you have questions, contact the Zoo Education Department at zooeducation@idahofallszoo.org or call (208) 612-8254.

