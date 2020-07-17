IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Falls Zoo is now open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with COVID-19 precautions.

The zoo entrance is being modified to accommodate social distancing, and the number of people inside the zoo at any one time will be limited.

The zoo gift shop will be closed until further notice; however, you can still get zoo souvenirs at a temporary mobile gift shop near the front of the zoo.

While in the zoo, patrons are expected to respect social distancing at all times and remain at least 6 feet away from other zoo guests to which they are not related.

Zoo representatives will wear masks whenever they’re in direct contact with the public, and guests are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.

For the safety of the animals as well as visitors, the goat yard and petting areas of the Children’s Zoo will also be closed to the public. However, guests are still encouraged to walk around the Children’s Zoo and enjoy seeing those animals.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to safely reopen the zoo and welcome our wonderful patrons back for another great season,” Zoo Director David Pennock said.

All in-person education programs including EdZOOcation camps and classes, the Penguin Interaction Program, Meet a Zookeeper talks, Behind the Scenes tours, and public penguin feedings will be canceled until further notice. However, we are offering virtual camps for kids HERE.

Zoo memberships will only be available for purchase online. Once your online purchase has been verified, allow 3-5 business days for the zoo to prepare your membership packet so you can pick it up at the zoo admission window.

Call (208) 612-8421 if you have questions or problems when purchasing memberships. Leave a message if your call isn’t answered.