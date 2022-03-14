IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo will open for the 2022 season on Wednesday, April 13.

Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Admission is as follows:

Adults (age 13-61): $8.00

Seniors (age 62 and over): $6.50

Children (age 3-12): $5.00

Toddler and Infants (age 2 and under): $0.50

Military Rate (must show valid military ID prior to purchase): $6.00

Zoo Members (must show valid proof of membership and photo ID) : Free

All prices include a $0.50 conservation fee. Tax will be applied at checkout.

The zoo accepts cash, VISA, MasterCard and Discover, and parking is free.

On Saturday, April 9, the zoo will host the annual Clean-up Day from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You can view more on how to volunteer to help HERE.

The zoo is located at 2725 Carnival Way Idaho Falls, ID 83402.

