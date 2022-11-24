IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – This weekend is the Idaho Falls Zoo’s last open weekend in 2022.

The zoo will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with weather permitting.

“We love to see how much guests have enjoyed visiting the zoo as the weather grew colder,” Zoo Director David Pennock said. “We’re thankful this holiday week for those who’ve supported an extended zoo season and we encourage you to take advantage of the last weekend to visit until we reopen in spring 2023.”

To encourage guests to take advantage of this last visit of the year, the zoo is offering a special rate: admission is only $7 for adults (13-61), $5.50 for seniors (62+), $4.50 for kids (3-12), and $0.50 for ages 2 and under. Memberships and guest tickets are also welcome.

The post Idaho Falls Zoo’s last day is Nov. 27 appeared first on Local News 8.